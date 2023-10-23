Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin to star in Broadway production of 'Cabaret'

1 of 5 | Eddie Redmayne will play the Emcee in a Broadway production of "Cabaret." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin will star in a new production of the Broadway musical Cabaret. Producers announced Monday that Redmayne and Rankin will play the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the upcoming run at August Wilson Theatre in New York City. Advertisement

Previews begin April 1, 2024, with opening night set for April 21. The limited engagement will run through Aug. 31.

Redmayne is reprising his role from the West End version of the musical, which won seven Olivier Awards. Rebecca Frecknall will return as director, with Tom Scutt as designer.

"It was whilst playing 'The Emcee' in a student production of 'Cabaret' over 25 years ago that my love for theater was properly ignited," Redmayne said in a statement.

"It now feels completely thrilling and a little surreal to be a part of Rebecca's truly unique vision of Masteroff, Kander and Ebb's brilliance as it arrives on Broadway, where the piece has such a history.

"I am beyond excited to be doing it arm-in-arm with the remarkable Gayle Rankin and a truly stunning cast and team. I am hoping we will create an experience for you quite unlike any other."

The Broadway production will see the August Wilson transformed into an in-the-round Kit Kat Club, with ticketholders invited to arrive before the show to enjoy entertainment, drinks and dining.

"The Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson will be the thrilling evolution of our production of Cabaret," Scott said in a statement.

"Inspired not only by 1920s Germany and 2020s London, our new renovation is enriched by the influence of New York deco architecture, the jazz age, and queer cabaret. Cabaret NYC promises to be a totally unique melting pot of an experience."

Redmayne is known for playing Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, while Rankin portrayed Sheila on the Netflix series GLOW.