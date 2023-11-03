Grant Gustin to make Broadway debut in 'Water for Elephants' musical

Grant Gustin will star with Isabelle McCalla in the Broadway musical "Water for Elephants." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Grant Gustin will make his Broadway debut in the musical Water for Elephants. The 33-year-old actor will star with Isabelle McCalla in the upcoming production at Imperial Theatre in New York City. Advertisement

Water for Elephants is based on the Sara Gruen novel, which was previously adapted as a 2011 film starring Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson. The story follows Jacob Jankowski, an elderly man who recounts his time at a traveling circus and his romance with a performer, Marlena.

Gustin will play Jacob, with McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski and Paul Alexander Nolan as August.

The cast also includes Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

Choose the ride this spring with the cast of Water for Elephants Visit https://t.co/Wp5UiynblV for tickets and more info. pic.twitter.com/xwmA0rDsBB— Water for Elephants the Musical (@W4Emusical) November 3, 2023

The Water for Elephants musical features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co., with Jessica Stone as director.

Water for Elephants begins performances Feb. 24 and officially opens March 21.

Gustin is known for playing Sebastian Smythe on Glee and Barry Allen, aka The Flash, on The Flash. He most recently starred with Lucy Hale in the romantic comedy Puppy Love.