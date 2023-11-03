Trending
Nov. 3, 2023 / 12:44 PM

Grant Gustin to make Broadway debut in 'Water for Elephants' musical

By Annie Martin
Grant Gustin will star with Isabelle McCalla in the Broadway musical "Water for Elephants." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Grant Gustin will make his Broadway debut in the musical Water for Elephants.

The 33-year-old actor will star with Isabelle McCalla in the upcoming production at Imperial Theatre in New York City.

Water for Elephants is based on the Sara Gruen novel, which was previously adapted as a 2011 film starring Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson. The story follows Jacob Jankowski, an elderly man who recounts his time at a traveling circus and his romance with a performer, Marlena.

Gustin will play Jacob, with McCalla as Marlena, Gregg Edelman as Mr. Jankowski and Paul Alexander Nolan as August.

The cast also includes Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

The Water for Elephants musical features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co., with Jessica Stone as director.

Water for Elephants begins performances Feb. 24 and officially opens March 21.

Gustin is known for playing Sebastian Smythe on Glee and Barry Allen, aka The Flash, on The Flash. He most recently starred with Lucy Hale in the romantic comedy Puppy Love.

