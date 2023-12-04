Trending
Dec. 4, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Jeannie Mai on Jeezy filing for divorce: 'I was gutted'

By Annie Martin
Jeannie Mai discussed her split from Jeezy on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jeannie Mai discussed her split from Jeezy on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack
Actor Eric McCormack (L) of "Will & Grace" fame is joined by his wife Janet Leigh Holden McCormack during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,644th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 13, 2018. Janet Leigh Holden McCormack has filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage. The pair got married in August 1997 and share a 21-year-old son named Finnigan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai is opening up about her divorce from Jeezy.

The 44-year-old television personality and former Real host discussed her split from Jeezy, 46, during Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage. In the filing, Jeezy said the pair have been "living in a bona fide state of separation," with "no hope for reconciliation."

Mai and Jeezy married in March 2021 and have a 23-month-old daughter, Monaco.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Mai said she's taking life "day by day" after the split and focusing on her daughter.

"I think I'm doing better now," the star said. "I think at the time, when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted."

"Today is about picking up the pieces. It's about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl," she added. "Even though this year I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me."

Jeezy addressed the split in a statement in October.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," the rapper said. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

"Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves," he added.

Mai alluded to Jeezy cheating in her response to his divorce petition, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

