Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 11, 2024 / 8:37 AM

Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire

By Karen Butler
Mark Ruffalo (R) and Sunrise Coigney arrive on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Ruffalo wore a red pin to the ceremony, which calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Mark Ruffalo (R) and Sunrise Coigney arrive on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Ruffalo wore a red pin to the ceremony, which calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities wore red pins to Sunday's Oscars ceremony calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Among those who added Artists4Ceasefire accessories to their ensembles were Best Song Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, as well as Origin filmmaker Ava DuVernay, previous double Oscar-winner and presenter Mahershala Ali and Poor Things cast members Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement

The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer referenced the contemporary conflict as he accepted his Oscar for Best International Feature for his Holocaust-themed movie.

"All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present," Glazer said.

"Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza -- all the victims face dehumanization."

Advertisement

Director Mstyslav Chernov spoke about the Russian war in Ukraine as he picked up his statuette for Best Feature Documentary for 20 Days In Mariupol.

"Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say, 'I wish I never made this film.' I wish to be able to exchange this (for) Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities," Chernov said.

"I cannot change the history. I cannot change the past. But we, all together, you -- some of the most talented people in the world -- we can make sure the history record is set straight, and the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten."

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling arrive at the Oscars

Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Stone is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was named the Best Picture of 2023, while its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Actor and Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
March 10 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Kung Fu Panda 4," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
Movies // 2 days ago
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
March 9 (UPI) -- "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" picked up five of the Razzie Awards bestowed on some of 2023's cinematic misfires on Saturday.
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 2 days ago
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
March 8 (UPI) -- The 96th annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.
Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough to star in Noah Baumbach's next film
Movies // 3 days ago
Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough to star in Noah Baumbach's next film
March 8 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Emmy winner Billy Crudup and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Noah Baumbach's next film.
Cristiana Dell'Anna: 'Cabrini' celebrates doing the right thing, even when it's difficult
Movies // 3 days ago
Cristiana Dell'Anna: 'Cabrini' celebrates doing the right thing, even when it's difficult
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Cristiana Dell'Anna told UPI she wanted to play the titular heroine in "Cabrini" because it is the story of a great woman.
Movie review: 'Damsel' makes Millie Bobby Brown exciting digital dragonslayer
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Damsel' makes Millie Bobby Brown exciting digital dragonslayer
LOS ANGELES, March 7 (UPI) -- "Damsel," on Netflix Friday, is a fun action hero turn from Millie Bobby Brown as a fairy tale princess holding her own against a dragon.
Nicolas Cage saves sons from apocalyptic monsters in 'Arcadian'
Movies // 3 days ago
Nicolas Cage saves sons from apocalyptic monsters in 'Arcadian'
March 7 (UPI) -- RLJE Entertainment released the trailer for "Arcadian" on Thursday. Nicolas Cage stars in the post-apocalyptic monster movie opening in theaters April 12.
'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment
Movies // 3 days ago
'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment
March 7 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2," a sequel to the Disney-Pixar animated film featuring Amy Poehler, opens in June.
Stormy Daniels tells her story in trailer for Peacock documentary
Movies // 3 days ago
Stormy Daniels tells her story in trailer for Peacock documentary
March 7 (UPI) -- "Stormy," a new film about Stormy Daniels and her battle against former President Donald Trump, is coming to Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids
New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet
Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement