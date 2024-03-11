1 of 10 | From left to right, "This is Spinal Tap" cast members Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and director Rob Reiner attend the 35th anniversary of the film at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

The original This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and opened in theaters in 1984. The film is a mockumentary following the heavy metal band Spinal Tap, played by Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer.

Reiner will return to direct the sequel and play documentarian Marty DiBergi, with McKean, Guest and Shearer to reprise their roles as band members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls.

In This is Spinal Tap 2, the band reunites after a 15-year hiatus for a final concert.

Questlove and Trisha Yearwood will make cameo appearances in the film, along with previously announced guests Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

"I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi, who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting professor's assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of rock and roll," Reiner said in a statement.

The Spinal Tap sequel was announced in 2022.