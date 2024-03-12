Suga (third from left), pictured with BTS, stars in "Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Suga is teasing his D-Day concert film. The K-pop star and member of BTS released a trailer for Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie on Tuesday. Advertisement

'D-Day' The Movie features footage from the grand finale of Suga's Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Final world tour, which ran from April to August in 2023.

The film celebrates Suga and relives "the encore concert encompassing his rich musical world and explosive energy," according to a press release. BTS members RM, Jimin and Jungkook appear as special guests.

In the trailer, Suga voices his love for performing.

'D-Day' The Movie will screen April 10 and 13 in more than 3,000 theaters worldwide, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and more.

Suga released D-Day, his debut full-length album as a solo artist, in April 2023. The album features the singles "People Pt. 2" and "Haegeum."

