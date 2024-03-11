V released a new preview of his "FRI(END)S" music video. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is giving a glimpse of his new music video. The K-pop star and member of BTS released a preview of his video for "FRI(END)S" on Monday. Advertisement

The teaser opens with V quietly eating leftovers at a dining room table. The scene then changes to show a fight at a diner and V lying with a pool of blood under his head after appearing to be hit by a car.

V shared a similar first teaser Saturday that featured a scene of him sitting among customers at the diner.

V also released a short film last week that shows the word "friends" spelled out in various formats, along with different combinations of letters reading "dead," "end" and "desire."

V will release "FRI(END)S" on Friday. The English-language single will mark his first solo release since the album Layover in September 2023.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

