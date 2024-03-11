Trending
Music
March 11, 2024 / 1:31 PM

V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
V released a new preview of his "FRI(END)S" music video. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
March 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The K-pop star and member of BTS released a preview of his video for "FRI(END)S" on Monday.

The teaser opens with V quietly eating leftovers at a dining room table. The scene then changes to show a fight at a diner and V lying with a pool of blood under his head after appearing to be hit by a car.

V shared a similar first teaser Saturday that featured a scene of him sitting among customers at the diner.

V also released a short film last week that shows the word "friends" spelled out in various formats, along with different combinations of letters reading "dead," "end" and "desire."

V will release "FRI(END)S" on Friday. The English-language single will mark his first solo release since the album Layover in September 2023.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

