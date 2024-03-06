Trending
Music
March 6, 2024 / 1:08 PM

V of BTS teases 'FRI(END)S' single with short film

By Annie Martin
V released a short film teasing his solo single "FRI(END)S." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
March 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is teasing his new single.

The K-pop star and member of the boy band BTS released a short film Wednesday for his song, "FRI(END)S."

The teaser features the word "friends" spelled out in various formats, along with different combinations of letters reading "dead," "end" and "desire."

V will release "FRI(END)S" on March 15. The singer announced the English-language single Monday.

"FRI(END)S" will mark V's first solo release since his debut solo album, Layover, released in September 2023.

Big Hit Music said V prepared "FRI(END)S" before beginning his mandatory military service in December.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. J-Hope will release the docuseries Hope on the Street on March 28 on Prime Video and the solo special album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 on March 29.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

