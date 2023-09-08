Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 8, 2023 / 12:45 PM

BTS member V releases solo album, 'Slow Dancing' music video

By Annie Martin
V released his debut solo album, "Layover," and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | V released his debut solo album, "Layover," and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Layover, and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Slow Dancing" video shows V take a road trip with friends and arrive at a sunny beach, where the group floats and swims. The crew also watches the night sky from a boat.

Layover also features the songs "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again" and "For Us."

V released music videos for "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" in August.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Suga announced in August that he is in the process of enlistment.

Jungkook will headline Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 4 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' album, performs on 'Today'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo performed on "Today" after releasing her second studio album, "Guts."
Ashley McBryde returns with 'The Devil I Know' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Ashley McBryde returns with 'The Devil I Know' album
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde released the album "The Devil I Know," which features the single "Light On in the Kitchen."
Tinashe releases 'BB/Ang3l' album, 'Uh Huh' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Tinashe releases 'BB/Ang3l' album, 'Uh Huh' music video
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Tinashe released the album "BB/Ang3l" and a music video for her song "Uh Huh."
Nicki Minaj to host, perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 3 hours ago
Nicki Minaj to host, perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj will emcee the MTV VMAs and give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You."
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion reunite on new song 'Bongos'
Music // 4 hours ago
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion reunite on new song 'Bongos'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "WAP" duo Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for the new song "Bongos."
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a preview of his music video for "Slow Dancing," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover."
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Music // 23 hours ago
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Cher unveiled the cover of her holiday album "Cher Christmas" after teasing the project on "Good Morning Britain."
Stagecoach: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert to headline festival
Music // 1 day ago
Stagecoach: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert to headline festival
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Hardy and other artists will perform at Stagecoach music festival.
Charlie Puth engaged to Brooke Sansone: 'She said yes'
Music // 1 day ago
Charlie Puth engaged to Brooke Sansone: 'She said yes'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth announced his engagement to Brooke Sansone after proposing in New York.
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Music // 1 day ago
CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll lead nominees
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and other artists are nominated at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
'Longmire Defense' author Craig Johnson: It was time to deal with Walt's past
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
John Travolta shares video of daughter Ella: 'I'm so proud of you!'
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
Rolling Stones release 'Angry' music video starring Sydney Sweeney
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
BTS member V takes a swim in 'Slow Dancing' music video teaser
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Cher shares cover art for new Christmas album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement