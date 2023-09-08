1 of 5 | V released his debut solo album, "Layover," and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is back with new music. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Layover, and a music video for the song "Slow Dancing" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Slow Dancing" video shows V take a road trip with friends and arrive at a sunny beach, where the group floats and swims. The crew also watches the night sky from a boat.

Layover also features the songs "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again" and "For Us."

V released music videos for "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" in August.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Suga announced in August that he is in the process of enlistment.

Jungkook will headline Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill.