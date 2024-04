1 of 3 | Jay Wheeler will perform at the Latin AMAs this month. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Univision has announced a first round of performers for the 2024 Latin American Music Awards. The network said in a press release Thursday that Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko, Deorro, Gabito Ballesteros, Justin Quiles and Yng Lvcas will take the stage at the Latin AMAs this month. Advertisement

The performances will include:

Gabito Ballesteros, "Lou Lou" and "El Boss"

Farruko, "Confía"

Yng Lvcas, "Jimmy Choo"

LA DOBLE P Uno de los más nominados de la noche, @_PesoPluma regresa al escenario de #LatinAMAs Excited to see you take the stage CAN'T WAIT! pic.twitter.com/omTPxpDq0Y— Latin American Music Awards (@LatinAMAs) April 4, 2024

The ninth annual Latin AMAs will take place April 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión. The show will also stream on ViX.

Thalía, Alejandra Espinoza and Carlos Ponce will host the ceremony, which celebrates the theme "We Speak Música" this year.

Peso Pluma and Feid lead this year's nominees with 12 nominations each, followed by Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera (11), Karol G and Shakira (9), and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida (8).

Bad Bunny, Carín León, Eslabon Armado, Feid, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Shakira are nominated for Artist of the Year.