1 of 3 | Olivia Rodrigo is nominated at the Webby Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2024 Webby Awards. The Webbys recognize excellence on the Internet in categories including advertising and media, online film and video, mobile sites and apps, and social media. Advertisement

The 28th annual ceremony will take place May 13 in New York City.

Actress and comedian Amber Ruffin will host the event for the second time, having previously hosted the awards show in 2018.

Secret's out @amberruffin is this year's Webby Awards Host! We couldn't be more excited to have make this announcement ahead of our Nominee announcement in a few hours. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kgQtn3sLbm— The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) April 2, 2024

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, popular video game Baldur's Gate 3, pop star Taylor Swift and professional football player Travis Kelce are among this year's nominees.

Swift and Kelce, who started dating in 2023, will compete in the Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social) category.

FINALLY! The 28th Annual Webby Awards Nominees are officially announced! People's Voice voting is now open! Vote for your favorite Nominees now at https://t.co/fVwx9faPOX#Webbys pic.twitter.com/dOWQJ6sfNv— The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) April 2, 2024

Advertisement

The Webby Awards nominations include:

Music Video, General Video (Video)

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red" (Church Edit)

Lil Nas X, "J Christ" (Church Edit)

Megan Thee Stallion, "Cobra" (Church Edit)

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire" (Modern Post)

Victoria Monét, "On My Mama" (Hound LLC)

Best Game Design, Game Features (Games)

Alan Wake 2, Epic Games

Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios

Cult of the Lamb, Massive Monster

Dead Space, Electronic Arts

Monopoly Go!, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Best Host, Features (Podcast)

Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Wondery c/o Slate PR

HBO's Succession Podcast, Warner Bros. Discovery

Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, SixDegrees.org

The Assignment with Audie Cornish, CNN

The Laverne Cox Show, iHeartPodcasts

Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

All There Is with Anderson Cooper, CNN

American Masters: Creative Spark, American Masters

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar, Audacy and Paper Kite Podcasts

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, Audible

Paul Giamatti's Chinwag with Stephen Asma, Treefort Media

Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social)

Amaury Guichon's Whimsical Wonka Suitcase, Warner Bros. Pictures

MAC Cosmetics x TubeGirl, MAC Cosmetics

The Ad You Stay In ft. Paris Hilton, 1stAveMachine

The Cheesecake Factory x Travis Kelce: Fashion Icons, EssenceMedia.com

Advertisement

Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day, Vote.org