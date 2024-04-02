1 of 3 | Olivia Rodrigo is nominated at the Webby Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
April 2 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2024 Webby Awards.
The Webbys recognize excellence on the Internet in categories including advertising and media, online film and video, mobile sites and apps, and social media.
The 28th annual ceremony will take place May 13 in New York City.
Actress and comedian Amber Ruffin will host the event for the second time, having previously hosted the awards show in 2018.
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, popular video game Baldur's Gate 3, pop star Taylor Swift and professional football player Travis Kelce are among this year's nominees.
Swift and Kelce, who started dating in 2023, will compete in the Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social) category.
The Webby Awards nominations include:
Music Video, General Video (Video)
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red" (Church Edit)
Lil Nas X, "J Christ" (Church Edit)
Megan Thee Stallion, "Cobra" (Church Edit)
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire" (Modern Post)
Victoria Monét, "On My Mama" (Hound LLC)
Best Game Design, Game Features (Games)
Alan Wake 2, Epic Games
Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios
Cult of the Lamb, Massive Monster
Dead Space, Electronic Arts
Monopoly Go!, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
Best Host, Features (Podcast)
Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Wondery c/o Slate PR
HBO's Succession Podcast, Warner Bros. Discovery
Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, SixDegrees.org
The Assignment with Audie Cornish, CNN
The Laverne Cox Show, iHeartPodcasts
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
All There Is with Anderson Cooper, CNN
American Masters: Creative Spark, American Masters
Classy with Jonathan Menjivar, Audacy and Paper Kite Podcasts
Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, Audible
Paul Giamatti's Chinwag with Stephen Asma, Treefort Media
Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social)
Amaury Guichon's Whimsical Wonka Suitcase, Warner Bros. Pictures
MAC Cosmetics x TubeGirl, MAC Cosmetics
The Ad You Stay In ft. Paris Hilton, 1stAveMachine
The Cheesecake Factory x Travis Kelce: Fashion Icons, EssenceMedia.com
Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day, Vote.org