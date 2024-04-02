Trending
April 2, 2024 / 9:10 AM

SZA, Taylor Swift among iHeartRadio Music Awards winners

By Annie Martin
SZA won Song of the Year for "Kill Bill" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 2 (UPI) -- SZA and Taylor Swift were among the big winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 11th annual awards show took place Monday at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and aired on Fox.

Ludacris hosted the ceremony and performed. Other performers included Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

SZA won four awards, including Song of the Year for "Kill Bill" and R&B Artist of the Year.

Swift took home Artist of the Year and five other awards, including Pop Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. The singer accepted Artist of the Year via video message.

Other winners included Peso Pluma, who won Regional Mexican Artist of the Year and three other awards, and Jelly Roll, who took home Best New Artist (Pop) and Best New Artist (Country).

BTS member Jungkook was named K-Pop Artist of the Year, while Stray Kids took home K-Pop Album of the Year for 5-Star. NewJeans won Best New Artist (K-Pop).

In addition, Beyoncé was honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award. The singer released her first country music album, Cowboy Carter, last week.

