Music
April 1, 2024 / 10:30 AM

iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Ludacris will host &amp; perform Monday at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 1 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Music Awards will return Monday in Los Angeles.

The 11th annual awards show will take place at Dolby Theater and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognizes popular artists and songs heard on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the year.

Ludacris will host this year's ceremony and perform.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with nine nominations, followed by SZA, 21 Savage and Jelly Roll with eight nominations each.

How to watch

The 11th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held Monday at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and air live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. A tape-delayed version will broadcast at 8 p.m. PDT on the West Coast.

The show will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

Participants

Ludacris will host the ceremony and perform.

"I'm looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music," the rapper and actor previously said in a press release. "It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won't want to miss."

Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae, with a special musical tribute planned for Cher, the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient.

Beyoncé will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Nominations

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Cruel Summer."

SZA, 21 Savage and Jelly Roll have eight nominations each, followed by Olivia Rodrigo with seven.

Other nominees include Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Jungkook and Blink-182.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Drake, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift and Usher.

