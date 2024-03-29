Trending
Music
March 29, 2024 / 9:21 AM

Beyonce returns with 'Cowboy Carter' album

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé released "Cowboy Carter," her first country music album and her first album since 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 29 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is back with new music.

The 42-year-old singer released the album Cowboy Carter on Friday.

Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé's first country music album and her first album since Renaissance in 2022.

The new album features the singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," along with several collaborations, including "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" with Willie Nelson, "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus and "Levii's Jeans" with Post Malone.

In addition, Beyoncé recorded a reimagined version of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene."

Beyoncé released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" in February. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart following its release, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the chart.

Beyoncé previously said Cowboy Carter was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed," leading her to do "a deeper dive into the history of Country music."

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

