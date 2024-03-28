Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 28, 2024 / 10:57 AM

Kate Hudson celebrates motherhood in new song 'Live Forever'

By Annie Martin
Kate Hudson released a single and music video for "Live Forever" featuring home movie footage of her son Ryder. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Kate Hudson released a single and music video for "Live Forever" featuring home movie footage of her son Ryder. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 44, released a single and music video for the song "Live Forever" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Live Forever" video features home movie footage of Hudson and her son Ryder Robinson.

In the lyrics, Hudson celebrates motherhood and seeing her children grow up.

Hudson has three children: son Ryder, 20, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 12, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, 5, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

"You don't want to give away your child's privacy. But you want to show people how glorious loving a child can be," the actress said in a statement. "I was so young when Ryder was born, I look back and marvel; I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time. And when you listen to the song and watch, it sweeps you up like someone's arms around you."

She released her debut single, "Talk About Love," in January.

Advertisement

Hudson announced her debut album on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022. She said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April 2023 that was writing songs with Fujikawa and Linda Perry.

"I'm so excited, and I'm just excited that I actually took the time to really do it and to do it right," the star said.

Hudson is known for the films Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Glass Onion.

Kate Hudson turns 44: a look back

Actress Kate Hudson, daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, attends the premiere of the film "Dr. T & The Women" on October 10, 2000 in New York City. Hudson co-stars as Dee Dee in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lorde releases 'Take Me to the River' cover for Talking Heads tribute album
Music // 1 hour ago
Lorde releases 'Take Me to the River' cover for Talking Heads tribute album
March 28 (UPI) -- Lorde covered "Take Me to the River" for the album "Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense."
Beyonce shares track list for 'Cowboy Carter' album
Music // 2 hours ago
Beyonce shares track list for 'Cowboy Carter' album
March 28 (UPI) -- Beyoncé's country album, "Cowboy Carter," will feature 27 tracks, including a cover of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene."
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' music video teaser
March 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster teased "Sheesh," a song from its forthcoming EP, "BabyMons7er."
Twenty One Pilots release 'Next Semester,' announce tour
Music // 1 day ago
Twenty One Pilots release 'Next Semester,' announce tour
March 27 (UPI) -- Twenty One Pilots released a single and music video for "Next Semester" and announced the "Clancy" world tour.
Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd release 'Lost Boys' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd release 'Lost Boys' single, music video
March 27 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd released "Lost Boys," a new song from their collaborative album "Genre: Sadboy."
Shakira performs pop-up show in Times Square
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira performs pop-up show in Times Square
March 27 (UPI) -- Shakira performed a surprise show in Times Square following the release of her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."
BoA returns with 'Emptiness' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
BoA returns with 'Emptiness' single, music video
March 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star BoA released a single and music video for "Emptiness," her first song of 2024.
Xscape, SWV to launch 'Queens of R&B' tour in June
Music // 1 day ago
Xscape, SWV to launch 'Queens of R&B' tour in June
March 26 (UPI) -- Xscape and SWV will perform across North America on a joint summer tour.
Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney join CMT Music Awards performers lineup
Music // 2 days ago
Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney join CMT Music Awards performers lineup
March 26 (UPI) -- Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer will perform at the CMT Music Awards.
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
March 26 (UPI) -- Shakira performed her song "Puntería" and discussed her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement