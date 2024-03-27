Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 27, 2024 / 10:16 AM

Shakira performs pop-up show in Times Square

By Annie Martin
Shakira performed a surprise show in Times Square following the release of her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 3 | Shakira performed a surprise show in Times Square following the release of her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Shakira surprised fans with a pop-up show in New York City.

The 47-year-old singer took to the stage Tuesday evening in Times Square after announcing the concert just hours earlier on social media.

Advertisement

Shakira performed "Hips Don't Lie" and other hits, along with "Puntería" and other songs from her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

"Hola, New York! Wow, this is amazing, absolutely insane. Incredible to be here at Times Square," she said. "It's so awesome to see you again ... Thank you so much for all the love you've been giving me this week during the release of my new album."

The concert drew about 40,000 fans.

Shakira released Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and a music video for "Puntería" last week.

The album also features collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Bizarrap and Karol G.

Shakira performed "Puntería" and discussed Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Shakira's career: music, awards and red carpets

Shakira poses for the media at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. That same year, Shakira sold 13 million copies of her first English-language album "Laundry Service." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd release 'Lost Boys' single, music video
Music // 40 minutes ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd release 'Lost Boys' single, music video
March 27 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd released "Lost Boys," a new song from their collaborative album "Genre: Sadboy."
BoA returns with 'Emptiness' single, music video
Music // 22 hours ago
BoA returns with 'Emptiness' single, music video
March 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star BoA released a single and music video for "Emptiness," her first song of 2024.
Xscape, SWV to launch 'Queens of R&B' tour in June
Music // 23 hours ago
Xscape, SWV to launch 'Queens of R&B' tour in June
March 26 (UPI) -- Xscape and SWV will perform across North America on a joint summer tour.
Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney join CMT Music Awards performers lineup
Music // 23 hours ago
Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney join CMT Music Awards performers lineup
March 26 (UPI) -- Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer will perform at the CMT Music Awards.
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
March 26 (UPI) -- Shakira performed her song "Puntería" and discussed her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Trisha Yearwood to receive humanitarian award at CMT Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Trisha Yearwood to receive humanitarian award at CMT Music Awards
March 25 (UPI) -- CBS announced Monday that Trisha Yearwood will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Music Awards April 7.
NCT Dream releases new EP, 'Smoothie' music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT Dream releases new EP, 'Smoothie' music video
March 25 (UPI) -- NCT Dream, a subunit of K-pop group NCT, released the album "Dream()Scape" and a music video for "Smoothie."
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
March 23 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Le Sserafim releases English version of 'Smart'
Music // 4 days ago
Le Sserafim releases English version of 'Smart'
March 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafilm released remixes of its single "Smart," including an English version.
Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- South African singer Tyla released her self-titled debut album and a music video for "Art."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
Famous birthdays for March 27: Sophie Nélisse, Nathan Fillion
Famous birthdays for March 27: Sophie Nélisse, Nathan Fillion
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement