March 27, 2024 / 9:33 AM

Kristen Stewart joins Seth Meyers for day drinking

By Annie Martin
Kristen Stewart went day drinking with Seth Meyers in a segment for "Late Night." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kristen Stewart went day drinking with Seth Meyers in a segment for "Late Night." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart appears in the latest edition of day drinking on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The 33-year-old actor joined host Seth Meyers for a day of drinking at Boxers NYC in New York City.

Stewart and Meyers imbibed cocktails inspired by Stewart's films The Panic Room, Twilight and Spencer.

"The Panic Room" cocktail featured a mix of Celsius energy drink, espresso martini and Mountain Dew Kickstart.

"This is a cocktail that would send you into a full-blown panic if you were to drink it," Meyers said.

After a few drinks, Stewart was asked to deliver lines for the camera that included her informing someone that their father had "a fart attack."

"No lie. You're one of my favorite actors. I love your choices. You're a wonderful dramatic actor," Meyers prefaced the bit.

Stewart and Meyers ended the segment by having Stewart give Meyers a "lesbian makeover."

Stewart most recently starred in the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, which opened in theaters March 8.

