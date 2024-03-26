Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 26, 2024 / 12:29 PM

Alexander Ludwig to star in 'Earth Abides' series at MGM+

By Annie Martin
"Earth Abides," a new sci-fi drama based on the George R. Stewart novel, is coming to MGM+. Photo courtesy of MGM+
1 of 2 | "Earth Abides," a new sci-fi drama based on the George R. Stewart novel, is coming to MGM+. Photo courtesy of MGM+

March 26 (UPI) -- Alexander Ludwig will star in the new MGM+ series Earth Abides.

MGM+ said in a press release Tuesday that it has ordered the six-episode limited series.

Advertisement

Earth Abides is a sci-fi drama based on the George R. Stewart novel of the same name. The adaptation is created and written by Todd Komarnicki (Sully), who also serves as showrunner.

"When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction," an official synopsis reads.

Ludwig will play the lead role of Ish, "a brilliant but solitary young geologist living a semi-isolated life who awakens from a coma only to find that there is no one left alive but him."

"His journey is to learn the difference between sanctuary and survival and to open his heart to love if he is to find meaning in his life," according to the official description.

Earth Abides will begin production April 8 in Vancouver, Canada, and premiere on MGM+ in late 2024.

Advertisement

"It's very special to reintroduce Earth Abides to fans of George Stewart's seminal work of science fiction, as well as to a new generation," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "The story's messages of humanity, hope, and compassion are as relevant today as they were nearly a century ago."

Ludwig is known for playing Cato in The Hunger Games and Björn Ironside on the series Vikings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'You' star Penn Badgley begins production on final season
TV // 1 hour ago
'You' star Penn Badgley begins production on final season
March 26 (UPI) -- "You" star Penn Badgley has started filming the show's fifth and final season in New York.
Jenn Tran to star in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
TV // 2 hours ago
Jenn Tran to star in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
March 26 (UPI) -- Jenn Tran will become the first Asian lead of the ABC dating reality series "The Bachelorette."
'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei gets engaged in Season 28 finale
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei gets engaged in Season 28 finale
March 26 (UPI) -- Joey Graziadei chose between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent in "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale.
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
TV // 16 hours ago
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
March 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced additional cast for the Seth Rogen comedy series "The Studio" on Monday. Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and more will costar with Rogen.
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Last Thing He Told Me," a thriller series starring Jennifer Garner, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
TV // 1 day ago
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
March 25 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac."
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 1 day ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 1 day ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement