March 20, 2024 / 1:44 PM

'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot

By Annie Martin
Cailee Spaeny stars in the new film "Alien: Romulus." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Cailee Spaeny stars in the new film "Alien: Romulus." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Alien: Romulus.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Cailee Spaeny.

Alien: Romulus is a reboot of the Alien sci-fi horror franchise. The standalone film takes place between Alien (1979), directed by Ridley Scott, and Aliens (1986), directed by James Cameron.

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying form in the universe," an official description reads.

The teaser shows Spaeny's character and other crew members being terrorized by face huggers and other alien lifeforms.

Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu also star.

Alien: Romulus is directed and co-written by Fede Álvarez, who directed and co-wrote the Evil Dead reboot (2013).

Scott, a producer on the new film, and Cameron have voiced their approval of Álvarez's reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alien: Romulus opens in theaters Aug. 16.

