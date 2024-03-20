Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

1 of 5 | Benedict Wong stars in "3 Body Problem," a new series based on the Liu Cixin novel "The Three-Body Problem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Three-Body Problem, The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Idea of You are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in March, April and May. Advertisement

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:

'The Three-Body Problem'

The 2008 sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin is the first book in his Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.

Netflix is adapting the novel as the new series 3 Body Problem, which hails from Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

In the show, "a young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day.

Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce and Liam Cunningham star.

3 Body Problem premieres Thursday. Netflix released a final trailer for the series this month.

'We Were the Lucky Ones'

The 2017 novel by Georgia Hunter is inspired by the true story of her grandfather, Addy Kurc, a Holocaust survivor. The book follows Hunter's great-grandparents, Sol and Nechuma Kurc, and their five children during World War II and beyond.

Hulu is adapting the novel as a new series starring Logan Lerman as Addy and Joey King as his wife, Halina. The cast also includes Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Amit Rahav and Hadas Yaron.

We Were the Lucky Ones will have a three-episode premiere March 28. Hulu shared a trailer for the show in February.

'A Gentleman in Moscow'

The 2016 novel by Amor Towles follows the fictional Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, a Russian aristocrat who is arrested and placed under house arrest in a Moscow hotel during the Russian Revolution.

The book is being adapted as a new series for Paramount+ and Showtime starring Ewan McGregor as Count Alexander. The cast also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris and Fehinti Balogun.

A Gentleman in Moscow starts streaming March 29 on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan and on-air March 31 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Showtime released a trailer this month.

'The Talented Mr. Ripley'

The 1955 psychological thriller novel by Patricia Highsmith is the first to feature her character Tom Ripley, a charming con artist and serial killer who repeatedly escapes justice.

Netflix is adapting the book as a new series starring Andrew Scott as Ripley, who is hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try and convince the man's son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home.

Dakota Fanning also stars.

Ripley premieres April 4. Netflix shared a trailer for the show in January.

Highsmith's novel was previously adapted as a 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

'Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview'

The 2022 book by journalist Sam McAlister recounts how Alister helped secure an infamous 2019 interview for BBC's Newsnight where British royal Prince Andrew discussed his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The book is being adapted as the Netflix film Scoop, starring Billie Piper as McAlister, Rufus Sewell as Andrew, and Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, the journalist and BBC anchor who conducted the interview.

Keeley Hawes and Connor Swindells also star.

Scoop starts streaming April 5. Netflix released a trailer for the film this month.

'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America'

The 2005 historical non-fiction book by Stacy Schiff recounts how a 70-year-old Benjamin Franklin traveled to France in 1776 in the hopes of securing the nation's support in the American Revolution. The U.S. Founding Father remained in France until 1785.

Apple TV+ is adapting the book as the new miniseries Franklin, starring Michael Douglas as Franklin and Noah Jupe as Franklin's grandson William Temple Franklin, who accompanied him to France.

Franklin premieres April 12. Apple TV+ shared a trailer for the show this month.

'Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII'

The 2014 book by Damien Lewis recounts the true story of secret operatives deployed by Winston Churchill during World War II. The small group of soldiers carried out devastating missions against the Nazis with their unconventional tactics.

The new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is loosely based on Lewis' book. Guy Ritchie directed and co-wrote the movie, which stars Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson and Alex Pettyfer.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare opens in theaters April 19. Lionsgate released a trailer for the film in January.

'The Idea of You'

The 2017 romance novel by Robinne Lee follows Solène, a 39-year-old single mom and art gallery owner who unexpectedly meets and develops a romance with Hayes, a 20-year-old singer and member of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Amazon is adapting the book as a new film starring Anne Hathaway as Solène and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes. The cast also includes Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo and Reid Scott.

The Idea of You starts streaming May 2 on Prime Video. Amazon shared a trailer for the movie this month.

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

The 2017 historical fiction novel by Heather Morris is inspired by the true story of Lale Solokov, a Holocaust survivor who was assigned to tattoo fellow prisoners during his time at Auschwitz. Solokov met his wife, Gita, at the concentration camp.

Peacock is adapting the book as a new series starring Harvey Keitel as an older Lali, who recounts his story to a novice writer (Melanie Lynskey) 60 years later. Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Próchniak play a young Lali and Gita.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres May 2. Peacock released a trailer for the show in February.

'Dark Matter'

The 2016 sci-fi thriller novel by Blake Crouch follows Jason Dessen, a professor and former quantum mechanics physicist who is kidnapped and wakes up in a parallel universe.

Crouch created and executive produces a new Apple TV+ series based on his book starring Joel Edgerton as Jason. The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Oakes Fegley and Dayo Okeniyi.

Dark Matter premieres May 8. Apple TV+ shared a teaser for the show in February.