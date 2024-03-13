Trending
Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in trailer for Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
"Franklin," a new series starring Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | "Franklin," a new series starring Michael Douglas and Noah Jupe, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

March 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Franklin.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the historical drama Wednesday featuring Michael Douglas.

Franklin is based on the Stacy Schiff book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.

Douglas plays U.S. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin in the series, which "explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin's career."

"In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when -- as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance -- he embarks on a secret mission to France," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Franklin (Douglas) and his grandson William Temple Franklin (Noah Jupe) travel to France, where they attempt to secure France's help in the Revolutionary War.

"At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America's experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783."

Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar and Theodore Pellerin also star.

Franklin will have a three-episode premiere April 12 on Apple TV+.

The series will screen Out of Competition at Canneseries television festival earlier that month.

