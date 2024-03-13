Trending
March 13, 2024 / 10:42 AM

'Atlas' teaser: Jennifer Lopez stars in sci-fi action thriller

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez stars in the new film "Atlas." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez stars in the new film "Atlas." Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Atlas.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez.

Atlas is a sci-fi action thriller written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas).

Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."

The character "joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it," an official synopsis reads.

Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong also star.

Atlas premieres May 24 on Netflix.

Lopez most recently starred in This is Me...Now: A Love Story, a narrative film accompanying her album This is Me...Now.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

