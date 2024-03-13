Trending
March 13, 2024 / 9:42 AM

Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler voice anger, grief over MS battle

By Annie Martin
Christina Applegate (pictured) and Jamie-Lynn Sigler got candid about their struggle with multiple sclerosis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Christina Applegate (pictured) and Jamie-Lynn Sigler got candid about their struggle with multiple sclerosis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are voicing their anger and grief over their shared battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actresses got candid about their struggle with the disease during an interview with Robin Roberts for ABC News that aired Tuesday.

Applegate, 52, was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while Sigler, 42, went public in 2016 about her 15-year battle with MS. The pair have bonded and supported each other through their shared battle.

"She keeps me going, because I'm the one who's like ... flipping the bird all day long at this thing," Applegate said of Sigler. "I'm angry. I'm really, really pissed. You know, I was a dancer and a runner -- all these things that love -- and a mom."

"She's like, 'I have you, and you are going to be okay,'" she added. "If not for her, I really honestly don't know."

Meanwhile, Sigler's friendship with Applegate has encouraged her to be open and candid about her experience with MS, including the more difficult moments.

"For so long I'd been celebrated for being the strong one and the positive one, that it felt like I was not that if I would admit if some days are hard," Sigler said. "She's really pushed me to be able to say that, because I thought I was letting people down if I would talk about how hard it was sometimes."

Applegate confirmed she's still in the "grieving process" over her diagnosis, saying she's "not putting a time stamp on it."

"I don't think it ends," Sigler added.

Applegate and Sigler will further discuss their experience in a new podcast, Messy, which addresses the "messiness" of life.

Applegate is known for playing Kelly Bundy on Married... with Children and Jen Harding on Dead to Me, while Sigler portrayed Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos.

