March 12, 2024 / 11:38 AM

Jenifer Lewis says she had near-fatal fall off balcony

By Annie Martin
Jenifer Lewis shared how she was seriously injured after a fall in Africa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jenifer Lewis shared how she was seriously injured after a fall in Africa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 12 (UPI) -- Jenifer Lewis is going public about a near-fatal fall she experienced in 2022.

The 67-year-old actress shared in a preview of an interview with Robin Roberts how she was seriously injured after falling 10 feet from a balcony.

Lewis was vacationing in Africa when she stepped out at night onto a balcony with an infinity pool at the lodge where she was staying.

"I was just taking in the fact that I was back in the Serengeti once again," the star recalled. "I'm walking, and all of a sudden, kaboom. I had fallen ten feet into a dry ravine, full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks."

"There was a space that was not sectioned off, and there was no sign that said 'caution,'" she added.

Lewis said she was "in shock" and unable to move after her fall.

"My right hip took the impact. My shoulder went up against the stone. A lightning bolt went through my mind's eye, right here," she said. "In pitch black, I didn't know I was falling. Nothing would move."

After Lewis called for her friend, she realized there was "wild animals" nearby, including a Cape buffalo "ten feet away." Lewis also heard the roar of a lion.

"My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis, was, 'What a headline. The king ate the queen!'" she said with a laugh.

Lewis' full interview will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC and Hulu.

She thanked Roberts on Instagram, writing, "Thank you so very much @robinrobertsgma for sharing my story."

Lewis is known for the films What's Love Got to Do with It, The Preacher's Wife and Think Like a Man, and for playing Ruby Johnson on the ABC series Black-ish.

