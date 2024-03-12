1 of 3 | Justin Timberlake (R), pictured with Jessica Biel, performed "No Angels" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 43-year-old singer and actor performed his song "No Angels" during Monday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show. Advertisement

The performance marked the song's world premiere.

"No Angels" appears on Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, set for release Friday.

The new album features 18 tracks, including the single "Selfish" and "Paradise," featuring 'N Sync.

The album will be Timberlake's first in over six years, since Man in the Woods (2018).

The singer will promote the album with his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which kicks off in April.

In addition to performing, Timberlake opened Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by coming out on stage to serve as "guest host" following Jimmy Kimmel's stint as Oscars host.

Timberlake also crashed Dakota Johnson's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in January, in addition to performing "Selfish" as the musical guest.

