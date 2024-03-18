Trending
Movies
March 18, 2024 / 9:55 AM

'Scoop' trailer revisits Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' interview

By Annie Martin
Gillian Anderson plays journalist Emily Maitlis in the new film "Scoop." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gillian Anderson plays journalist Emily Maitlis in the new film "Scoop." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Scoop.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell.

Scoop is based on the Sam McAlister book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview, which is set for release in April.

The film revisits how journalist Emily Maitlis and TV producer Sam McAlister secured a bombshell 2019 interview for BBC's Newsnight where British royal Prince Andrew discussed his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The trailer shows Maitlis and McAlister (Billie Piper) work to secure the interview and ends with Maitlis (Anderson) sitting down with Andrew (Sewell), the son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Scoop depicts "the inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen's 'Favorite Son,'" an official synopsis reads.

Keeley Hawes and Connor Swindells also star.

Scoop is written by Peter Moffat and directed by Philip Martin. The film premieres April 5.

Netflix released a teaser trailer in February.

