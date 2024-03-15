Breaking News
March 15, 2024 / 11:05 AM

'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3

By Annie Martin
Jeremy Allen White plays Carmy on "The Bear." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jeremy Allen White plays Carmy on "The Bear." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Bear will return for a fourth season on FX on Hulu.

Deadline reported Thursday that the comedy-drama series was quietly renewed for Season 4 following its Season 3 renewal.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news and said Seasons 3 and 4 will film back to back.

Season 3 is currently in production, according to Variety.

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer. The show follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allan White), a talented young chef who inherits his family's Chicago sandwich shop and transforms it into his own restaurant.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson also star.

The Bear Season 2 was released in June 2023 and has won several awards, including Best Comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Comedy Series) at the SAG Awards.

The Bear was officially renewed for Season 3 in November 2023.

