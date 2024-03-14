March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film The Tearsmith.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Italian romantic drama Thursday.

The Tearsmith is based on the Erin Doom novel of the same name.

Simon Baldassari and Caterina Ferioli star as Rigel and Nica, two young people who grew up together in an orphanage and are adopted by the same family.

"Within the walls of the Grave, the orphanage where Nica and Rigel grew up, a legend has always been told: that of the Tearsmith, a mysterious craftsman, guilty of forging all the fears and anxieties that inhabit people's hearts.

"But, at 17, the time has come for them to leave fairy tales behind and find the courage to accept that force that keeps them apart and united at the same time, which is called love," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film in February.

The Tearsmith premieres April 4.