1 of 3 | Justin Timberlake (C) and 'N Sync performed together for the first time since 2013 at Timberlake's Los Angeles concert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake and his former boy band 'N Sync reunited Wednesday in Los Angeles. Timberlake, 43, surprised fans by bringing out JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick at his concert at The Wiltern. Advertisement

Wednesday's show marked 'N Sync's first performance together since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The group performed "Gone" and other hits, along with their new song "Paradise," which appears on Timberlake's forthcoming solo album, Everything I Thought It Was.

'NSYNC reunites onstage at Justin Timberlake's concert in Los Angeles! @samchampion has all the details. pic.twitter.com/U2lY04mMdL— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 14, 2024

Timberlake shared a photo on Instagram of their five stools on stage, writing, "That was fun. Let's do it again soon."

He also posted a video of himself showing off some new merch, with a surprise cameo by Bass.

Timberlake will release Everything I Thought It Was on Friday. He will promote the album with his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

Everything I Thought It Was will mark Timberlake's first solo album in six years.

