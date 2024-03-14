Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 14, 2024 / 9:47 AM

Justin Timberlake reunites 'N Sync at his L.A. concert

By Annie Martin
Justin Timberlake (C) and 'N Sync performed together for the first time since 2013 at Timberlake's Los Angeles concert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Justin Timberlake (C) and 'N Sync performed together for the first time since 2013 at Timberlake's Los Angeles concert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake and his former boy band 'N Sync reunited Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Timberlake, 43, surprised fans by bringing out JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick at his concert at The Wiltern.

Advertisement

Wednesday's show marked 'N Sync's first performance together since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The group performed "Gone" and other hits, along with their new song "Paradise," which appears on Timberlake's forthcoming solo album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Timberlake shared a photo on Instagram of their five stools on stage, writing, "That was fun. Let's do it again soon."

He also posted a video of himself showing off some new merch, with a surprise cameo by Bass.

Timberlake will release Everything I Thought It Was on Friday. He will promote the album with his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

Advertisement

Everything I Thought It Was will mark Timberlake's first solo album in six years.

Justin Timberlake's career: Pop music, Hollywood, red carpets

Justin Timberlake (L) of 'NSYNC answers questions while Marlon Wayans hugs his brother Shawn Wayans at a press conference on New York City on July 25, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
Music // 21 hours ago
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
March 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, along with Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Niall Horan and other artists.
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
Music // 23 hours ago
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
March 13 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney and other artists are nominated at the CMT Music Awards.
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
March 12 (UPI) -- "Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie," a concert film featuring K-pop star and BTS member Suga, will screen in theaters in April.
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 12 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake performed "No Angels," a song from his album "Everything I Thought It Was," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
Music // 2 days ago
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
March 12 (UPI) -- Weezer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Blue Album" with "The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour."
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
Music // 2 days ago
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
March 12 (UPI) -- Eric Carmen, a singer-songwriter who performed with the Raspberries and as a solo artist, died at age 74.
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
Music // 2 days ago
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue, Future, Arcade Fire and other artists will perform at Splendour in the Grass festival in July.
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a new preview of his "FRI(END)S" music video.
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Music // 2 days ago
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
March 11 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and other artists will honor Jimmy Buffett at a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
Music // 3 days ago
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
March 11 (UPI) -- "Barbie" may not have taken home many Oscars Sunday, but the performances of two nominated songs from the blockbuster comedy were among the three-hour ceremony's best moments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow
Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement