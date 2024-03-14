Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 14, 2024 / 9:23 AM

Jimmy Fallon confirmed to host Olympics closing ceremony

By Annie Martin
Jimmy Fallon will host the closing ceremony at the Paris Summer Olympics with Mike Tirico. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jimmy Fallon will host the closing ceremony at the Paris Summer Olympics with Mike Tirico. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon is confirmed to host the Olympics closing ceremony.

The Tonight Show host said Wednesday that he'll host the closing ceremony at the Paris Summer Olympics with Sunday Night Football announcer Mike Tirico.

Advertisement

Tirico had appeared with singer Kelly Clarkson and retired football star Peyton Manning Tuesday on The Tonight Show to announce they will host the opening ceremony at the Olympics.

During his time on the show, Tirico invited Fallon to join him in Paris, which Fallon shared more details about Wednesday.

"So before the show, NBC said that Mike had a surprise for me, and I thought that was the surprise -- that he's announced that they're doing the opening ceremony together," Fallon said.

"So, I finished this segment. I go to commercial, I go in the hallway, and there's all the NBC families in the hallway -- Molly Solomon, everybody from NBC Olympics -- and they're all clapping," he shared. "They're like, 'Do you want to do it?'"

Fallon confirmed him hosting is "real" and "happening."

"I'm going to do it!" he said. "I am headed to Paris. I'm going to co-host the Olympics closing ceremony this summer."

Advertisement

Fallon also confirmed the news on social media.

The Paris Summer Olympics will run July 26 to Aug. 11.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cast calls 'Girls on the Bus' dramedy a unifying break from real news
TV // 42 minutes ago
Cast calls 'Girls on the Bus' dramedy a unifying break from real news
NEW YORK, March 14 (UPI) -- Carla Gugino told UPI the diverse women journalists at the heart of her new political dramedy "The Girls on the Bus" have a lot to learn from each other. The series premieres Thursday on Max.
Savannah Chrisley gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Savannah Chrisley gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
March 14 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Savannah Chrisley became the latest celebrity to get the boot on the FOX competition series "The Masked Singer."
'General Hospital' alum Robyn Bernard dead at 64
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'General Hospital' alum Robyn Bernard dead at 64
March 14 (UPI) -- Actress Robyn Bernard, who was best known for playing Terry Brock on "General Hospital" in the 1980s, has died at the age of 64.
Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling to guest host 'SNL' in April
TV // 2 hours ago
Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling to guest host 'SNL' in April
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig is set to return as guest host of the sketch comedy show on April 6.
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
TV // 4 hours ago
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
NEW YORK, March 14 (UPI) -- Hamish Linklater told UPI he didn't feel the weight of the scene in his new miniseries, "Manhunt," when his character, Abraham Lincoln, is shot in the head because the real president wasn't aware of what was happening.
TV review: 'Girls5eva' Season 3 raunchier, funnier
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'Girls5eva' Season 3 raunchier, funnier
LOS ANGELES, March 14 (UPI) -- "Girls5eva" Season 3, premiering Thursday on Netflix, uses more profanity and innuendo than its Peacock seasons and further develops the humor and music.
Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Quincy Jones
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Quincy Jones
March 14 (UPI) -- Actor Ansel Elgort turns 30 and composer Quincy Jones turns 91, among the famous birthdays for March 14.
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg says his new feel-good film, "Arthur the King," is the story of a man who selflessly risked what he thought would be his legacy to save the humblest of creatures.
What to watch: 5 upcoming food TV shows
TV // 19 hours ago
What to watch: 5 upcoming food TV shows
March 13 (UPI) -- Spring marks a time for bakers and chefs to refresh their kitchen, experiment with new ingredients and prepare for equinox celebrations. It's also a time for a new wave of food-centric TV shows.
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
Music // 19 hours ago
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
March 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, along with Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Niall Horan and other artists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow
Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
'Arthur the King': Mark Wahlberg says dog taught his character to be a better man
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement