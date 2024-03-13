Trending
March 13, 2024

'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz

By Annie Martin
Omari Hardwick played Ghost in the original "Power." Starz is developing a new prequel series, with casting yet to be announced. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Omari Hardwick played Ghost in the original "Power." Starz is developing a new prequel series, with casting yet to be announced. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Starz is developing a new Power prequel series, Origins.

The network announced the upcoming show in a press release Wednesday.

Origins will provide an origin story for fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy, played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original Power.

The series will be the fourth spinoff in the Power universe, following Power Book II: Ghost, which focuses on Ghost's son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which follows a young Kanan (Mekai Curtis), and Power Book IV: Force, a sequel series about Tommy (Sikora).

"As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe," Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said. "We can't wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience."

Origins is produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz, with Sascha Penn as executive producer. Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp executive produces the Power universe with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mark Canton.

Casting has yet to be announced.

