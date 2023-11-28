Trending
Nov. 28, 2023

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz

By Annie Martin
Patina Miller plays Raq Thomas in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Patina Miller plays Raq Thomas in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return for a fourth season on Starz.

The crime drama was renewed Tuesday ahead of its Season 3 premiere, which airs Dec. 1.

Power Book III is a spinoff and prequel to the Starz series Power. The show takes place in the 1990s and follows a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original series.

The cast also includes Patina Miller, who plays Kanan's mother Raquel, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, Grantham Coleman and Omar Epps.

"We're thrilled to continue Kanan Stark's story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power. We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement.

Production on Season 4 is underway in New York.

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer on the new season. Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mark Canton also serve as executive producers.

Starz released a trailer for Season 3 in October that shows Kanan (Curtis) and Raq (Miller) clash as Raq tries to make amends and Kanan looks to find his own hustle.

In Season 3, "Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he's not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity," an official synopsis reads.

