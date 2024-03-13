Trending
Olivia Munn announces breast cancer diagnosis

By Annie Martin
Olivia Munn said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 13 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn is going public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 43-year-old actress announced Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy.

Munn said she tested negative for BRCA, "the most well-known cancer gene," in February 2023 and had a normal mammogram. She was diagnosed with breast cancer two months later.

"In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined," the star wrote on Instagram. "Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded."

"I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park," she said. "I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Munn was diagnosed after her doctor conducted a breast cancer risk assessment score that showed her lifetime risk was 37 percent. Munn subsequently had an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy that showed she had Luminal B cancer, "an aggressive, fast moving cancer," in both breasts.

"30 days after that biopsy, I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next," she said. "I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day."

Munn thanked her friends and family for their love and support, as well as her partner, actor and comedian John Mulaney.

"I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," she said. "For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

Munn and Mulaney were first linked in 2021 and welcomed their first child together, son Malcolm, in November of that year. The couple attended the Oscars together Sunday.

Mulaney showed his support in the comments of Munn's post, writing, "Thank you for fighting so hard to be there for us. Malc and I adore you."

Niecy Nash, Kristin Davis, Matt Bomer, Kaley Cuoco, Ariel Winter, Ming-Na Wen and other stars also left supportive remarks.

Munn played Sloan Sabbith on The Newsroom and has since starred in X-Men: Apocalypse, Ocean's 8 and The Predator.

