Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 13, 2024 / 1:35 PM

Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin

By Annie Martin
Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen will perform at Lollapalooza Berlin.

The K-pop group will take the stage at this year's music festival, which runs Sept. 7-8 at Olympiastadion and Olympiapark in Berlin.

Advertisement

Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and other artists will also perform.

Organizers announced the lineup Wednesday.

Seventeen will be the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Berlin.

At the 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago festival, BTS member J-Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival. K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, also performed.

NewJeans became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2023.

Advertisement

Seventeen is known for such singles as "Don't Wanna Cry," "Left & Right," "Hot" and "God of Music." The group last released the EP Seventeenth Heaven in October 2023.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
Music // 3 hours ago
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
March 13 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney and other artists are nominated at the CMT Music Awards.
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
March 12 (UPI) -- "Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie," a concert film featuring K-pop star and BTS member Suga, will screen in theaters in April.
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 12 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake performed "No Angels," a song from his album "Everything I Thought It Was," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
Music // 1 day ago
Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour
March 12 (UPI) -- Weezer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Blue Album" with "The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour."
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
Music // 1 day ago
Eric Carmen, singer-songwriter known for 'All by Myself,' dies at 74
March 12 (UPI) -- Eric Carmen, a singer-songwriter who performed with the Raspberries and as a solo artist, died at age 74.
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
Music // 1 day ago
Kylie Minogue, Future to headline Splendour in the Grass festival
March 12 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue, Future, Arcade Fire and other artists will perform at Splendour in the Grass festival in July.
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
V of BTS is hurt in 'FRI(END)S' music video teaser
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a new preview of his "FRI(END)S" music video.
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Music // 2 days ago
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
March 11 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and other artists will honor Jimmy Buffett at a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
Music // 2 days ago
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
March 11 (UPI) -- "Barbie" may not have taken home many Oscars Sunday, but the performances of two nominated songs from the blockbuster comedy were among the three-hour ceremony's best moments.
Twice's 'With You-th' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Twice's 'With You-th' tops U.S. album chart
March 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's "With You-th" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New photo shows Princess Catherine smiling with her kids
New photo shows Princess Catherine smiling with her kids
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
Apple announces Owen Wilson golf comedy
Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow
Famous birthdays for March 13: George MacKay, Jack Harlow
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Justin Timberlake performs 'No Angels' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
'Power' prequel 'Origins' in the works at Starz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement