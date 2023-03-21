Trending
March 21, 2023 / 12:18 PM

Lollapalooza: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G to headline festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kendrick Lamar will headline Lollapalooza music festival in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kendrick Lamar will headline Lollapalooza music festival in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Lollapalooza has announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival.

This year's festival will take place Aug. 3-6 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, will headline the event.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Pusha T, Rina Sawayama, Sabrina Carpenter, Lainey Wilson, NewJeans and other artists will also perform.

Pre-sale begins Thursday at 11 a.m. EST, with general sale to follow for any remaining tickets.

This year's festival will feature more than 170 artists on nine stages across four days. The day-by-day lineup has yet to be announced.

In other festival news, organizers announced Friday that Rolling Loud New York has been canceled this year due to "logistical factors."

Megan Thee Stallion will headline the March Madness Music Festival this month, while Lil Wayne, Maren Morris and Machine Gun Kelly will perform at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival in April.

