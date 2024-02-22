Trending
TV
Feb. 22, 2024 / 11:14 AM

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' teaser brings Heather Morris novel to life

By Annie Martin
Jonah Hauer-King (R) and Anna Próchniak star in "The Tattooist of Auschwitz." Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 3 | Jonah Hauer-King (R) and Anna Próchniak star in "The Tattooist of Auschwitz." Photo courtesy of Peacock

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the World War II drama Thursday featuring Melanie Lynskey and Harvey Keitel.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the Heather Morris novel of the same name. The series is inspired by the real-life story of Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov.

Jonah Hauer-King stars as a young Lali, who arrives at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942 and is made one of the tattooists tasked with inking identification numbers onto fellow prisoners' arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) and experiences love at first sight, so beginning "a courageous, unforgettable, and human story."

"Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive," an official description reads.

Keitel plays an older and recently widowed Lali, who recounts his story to a novice writer (Lynskey) 60 years later.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is written by Gabbie Asher and directed and executive produced by Tali Shalom-Ezer.

The six-part series premieres May 2 on Peacock in the United States and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

