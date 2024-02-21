1 of 3 | Dakota Johnson (L) and Sean Penn attend the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "Daddio" in September. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics is giving a glimpse of the new film Daddio. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday that features Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. Advertisement

Daddio is written and directed by I Am Not Okay with This co-creator Christy Hall and marks her directorial debut.

The film follows the conversation between a young woman (Johnson) and the cab driver (Penn), who picks her up at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

"A young woman jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi, the cabbie throws the vehicle into drive as the two head out into the night toward Manhattan, striking up the most unexpected conversation resulting in a single, epic, remarkable journey," an official description reads.

In the teaser, Johnson and Penn are shown developing an increasingly intimate connection as Penn correctly deduces that Johnson is seeing a married man and Johnson questions Penn about his ex-wife.

Daddio had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2023 and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival the same month.

Advertisement

Sony has yet to announce an official release date, but said the movie is coming to theaters this summer.

Johnson recently starred in the Marvel film Madame Web, while Penn most recently appeared in Licorice Pizza.