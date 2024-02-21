1 of 5 | Cate Blanchett plays Lilith in the "Borderlands" movie. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Borderlands. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi action comedy Wednesday featuring Cate Blanchett. Advertisement

Borderlands is based on the Gearbox Software video game franchise of the same name. The film adaptation is written by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie and directed by Roth.

Blanchett plays Lilith, a treasure hunter who returns to her home planet of Pandora to search for a missing girl.

The character teams up with a group of misfits -- Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Claptrap (Jack Black).

The trailer shows Lilith (Blanchett) and the crew leap into action and pursue a "massive treasure hidden in some secret vault."

The cast also appears in character posters for the film released Wednesday.

Meet the #BorderlandsMovie crew Cate Blanchett - Lilith Jamie Lee Curtis - Dr. Tannis Kevin Hart - Roland Ariana Greenblatt - Tiny Tina Jack Black - Claptrap Florian Munteanu - Krieg pic.twitter.com/mEhjXjCF6O— 2K (@2K) February 21, 2024

Gearbox shared first-look photos Tuesday.

Borderlands opens in theaters Aug. 9.

The original Borderlands video game was released in 2009 and was followed by the sequels Borderlands 2 (2012) and Borderlands 3 (2019). The series is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time.