Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Bandai Namco is giving a glimpse of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The video game publisher shared a trailer for the game's upcoming DLC on Wednesday that unveiled gameplay and a June release date.

Elden Ring is a Souls-like action role-playing game from FromSoftware. The game is written by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki and directed by Miyazaki.

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will introduce new areas, bosses, powers and more.

The DLC takes players to the Land of Shadow, where "Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord."

"The Land of Shadow.

A place obscured by the Erdtree.

Where the goddess Marika first set foot.

A land purged in an unsung battle.

Set ablaze by Messmer's flame.

It was to this land that Miquella departed.

Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage.

Of all things Golden," an official description reads.

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree will be released June 21 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.

The original game was released in February 2022 and won several awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards.