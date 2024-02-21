Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson among Time's Women of the Year

1 of 3 | "Barbie" writer and director Greta Gerwig is among Time's Women of the Year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Time magazine has announced its 2024 Women of the Year. Writer and director Greta Gerwig, actress Taraji P. Henson, and singer and actress Andra Day are among the new honorees. Advertisement

The list also includes tennis pro Coco Gauff; Chanel CEO Leena Nair; economic historian and labor economist Claudia Goldin; Women Wage Peace co-founder Yael Admi; Women of the Sun founder Reem Hajajreh; poet Ada Limón; Nadia's Initiative president Nadia Murad; The Chisholm Legacy Project founder Jacqui Patterson; and medical scientist and professor Marlena Fejzo.

Time's Women of the Year list honors "trailblazers who are breaking new ground and fighting for a more equitable future."

Meet our Women of the Year: 12 leaders working toward a more equal world

In her Time cover story, Gerwig reflected on the success of her film Barbie and discussed her upcoming project -- a Netflix adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S. Lewis.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos praised Gerwig as an "incredible visionary" in the interview.

"It won't be counter to how the audience may have imagined those worlds, but it will be bigger and bolder than they thought," he said of Gerwig's take on the books.

Henson, meanwhile, discussed her recent role as Shug Avery in The Color Purple and its ties to her real-life fight to bring attention to the pay gap women face in and outside of Hollywood.

"I'm in a movie about women who don't have a voice and are trying to find it," she said. "So who's going to stand up for them?"

This year's Time Women of the Year honorees will be fêted at a gala March 5 in Los Angeles.