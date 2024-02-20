Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash-Betts to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

By Annie Martin
Oprah Winfrey will receive the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Oprah Winfrey will receive the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts will be honored at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced in a press release Tuesday that Winfrey, 70, will receive the Vanguard Award for "championing allyship and making a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues."

Previous honorees include Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Cher and Janet Jackson.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised Winfrey as "a pioneer for diverse and inclusive media" who "shines a powerful light" on HIV, coming out, and LGBTQ people.

Nash-Betts, 53, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which honors "an out LGBTQ person who raises visibility for LGBTQ people and issues."

Previous recipients include Jeremy Pope, Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons and Ruby Rose.

Ellis lauded Nash-Betts as an actress who has opened doors "both as a Black and queer woman" and created an "outstanding legacy as a performer," giving "new meaning to the term trailblazer."

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place March 14 in Los Angeles.

Wayne Brady will host the ceremony, with Alexandra Shipp, Daniel Franzese, Heather Dubrow, Jason Sudeikis, Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer, Meredith Marks, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Victoria Monét and other stars to appear as special guests.

