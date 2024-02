1 of 4 | Idris Elba will open the SAG Awards ceremony. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild has announced a lineup of presenters for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST. Advertisement

Luther star Idris Elba will open the ceremony, while Friends alum Jennifer Aniston will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

Other presenters include Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Cillian Murphy, Glen Powell, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Watts and Jeffrey Wright.

Erika Alexander, Michael Cera, Fran Drescher, Phil Dunster, Tory Kotsur, Greta Lee, Melissa McCarthy, Storm Reid, Omar Sy and Hannah Waddingham will also present awards.

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees at this year's SAG Awards, while Succession tops the television nominees.