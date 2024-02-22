Choi Woo-shik (A Killer Paradox), Park Bo-young (Daily Dose of Sunshine), Jeon So-nee (Our Blooming Youth), and Lee Jun-young (Mask Girl) will star in the new romance series, Melo Movie! A bittersweet journey of healing through young love and big dreams from writer Lee Na-eun... pic.twitter.com/jbQPo8bcG3— Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2024

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has a new K-drama in the works.

The streaming service announced Melo Movie, a South Korean romantic drama starring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Melo Movie is written by Our Beloved Summer writer Lee Na-eun and directed by Castaway Diva director Oh Choong-hwan.

The series follows "a bittersweet journey of healing through young love and big dreams."

Jeon So-nee and Lee Jun-young also star.

Choi previously collaborated with Lee on Our Beloved Summer and is also known for the films Train to Busan and Parasite. Park recently starred in the series Daily Dose of Sunshine.

Other South Korean content coming to Netflix includes Squid Game Season 2, which will premiere this year, and new seasons of Sweet Home and Hellbound.