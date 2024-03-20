1 of 3 | Emma D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen on "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of House of the Dragon Season 2. The network shared posters for the season Wednesday featuring Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint. A first trailer will be released Thursday.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show takes place in the world of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was previously adapted as the HBO series Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen.

The posters depict "Team Black," or Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (D'Arcy), her husband, Daemon Targaryen (Smith), her aunt Rhaenys Targaryen (Best) and Rhaenys' husband, Corlys Velaryon (Toussaint).

"All must choose," the tagline reads, referencing the war of succession between "Team Green" and "Team Black," or Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) versus Rhaenyra.



Another set of posters features "Team Green," showing Alicent (Cooke), her sons Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in early summer.

The Hedge Knight, another spinoff and prequel in the Game of Thrones universe, is coming to HBO in 2025.