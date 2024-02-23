'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' to premiere in 2025

George R.R. Martin will write and executive produce "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," a new series coming to HBO in 2025. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is coming to HBO in 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the series during the company's earnings call Friday.

The Hedge Knight is based on the Dunk & Egg fantasy novellas by George R.R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice & Fire novels and book Fire & Blood were previously adapted as the HBO series Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, respectively.

Zaslav said The Hedge Knight is in pre-production and will premiere in late 2025.

The Hedge Knight takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows two unlikely heroes as they wander Westeros: Ser Duncan the Tall, a young, naïve but courageous knight, and Egg, his diminutive squire.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still hold the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," an official synopsis reads.

The series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker, with House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis as executive producers.

Game of Thrones concluded in 2019 after eight seasons, while House of the Dragon will return for a second season this summer.