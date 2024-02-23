Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 23, 2024 / 12:03 PM

'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' to premiere in 2025

By Annie Martin
George R.R. Martin will write and executive produce "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," a new series coming to HBO in 2025. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
George R.R. Martin will write and executive produce "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," a new series coming to HBO in 2025. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is coming to HBO in 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the series during the company's earnings call Friday.

Advertisement

The Hedge Knight is based on the Dunk & Egg fantasy novellas by George R.R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice & Fire novels and book Fire & Blood were previously adapted as the HBO series Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, respectively.

Zaslav said The Hedge Knight is in pre-production and will premiere in late 2025.

The Hedge Knight takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows two unlikely heroes as they wander Westeros: Ser Duncan the Tall, a young, naïve but courageous knight, and Egg, his diminutive squire.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still hold the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker, with House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis as executive producers.

Game of Thrones concluded in 2019 after eight seasons, while House of the Dragon will return for a second season this summer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New 'Fairly Oddparents' to premiere on Nickelodeon this spring
TV // 2 hours ago
New 'Fairly Oddparents' to premiere on Nickelodeon this spring
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced plans to air a re-imagining of its beloved animated series, "Fairly OddParents," this spring.
Glen Powell to star in Hulu sports comedy 'Chad Powers'
TV // 5 hours ago
Glen Powell to star in Hulu sports comedy 'Chad Powers'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Glen Powell co-created, co-wrote, executive produced and will star in a new half-hour football comedy called "Chad Powers" for Hulu.
'The Boys' Season 4 to premiere in June
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 4 to premiere in June
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced the premiere date for "The Boys" Season 4 on Thursday. The show returns June 13.
Paramount+ renews 'Frasier' revival
TV // 21 hours ago
Paramount+ renews 'Frasier' revival
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ renewed the "Frasier" revival for a second season on Thursday.
HBO orders more Issa López 'True Detective'
TV // 22 hours ago
HBO orders more Issa López 'True Detective'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO renewed "True Detective" for a fifth season on Thursday and confirmed Issa López would return for it.
'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' teaser brings Heather Morris novel to life
TV // 1 day ago
'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' teaser brings Heather Morris novel to life
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "The Tattoist of Auschwitz," a new series starring Melanie Lynskey and Harvey Keitel, is coming to Peacock.
'Earthsounds' trailer: Tom Hiddleston narrates nature docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
'Earthsounds' trailer: Tom Hiddleston narrates nature docuseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Earthsounds," a new documentary narrated by "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Melo Movie': Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young to star in Netflix K-drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Melo Movie': Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young to star in Netflix K-drama
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Melo Movie," a new South Korean romantic drama starring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, is coming to Netflix.
Joseph Fiennes to star in BBC adaptation of James Graham's play 'Dear England'
TV // 1 day ago
Joseph Fiennes to star in BBC adaptation of James Graham's play 'Dear England'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale and Shakespeare in Love actor Joseph Fiennes has signed up to star in the BBC's adaptation of James Graham's soccer-themed play, Dear England.
Jayme Lawson: 'Genius' shows wives as equal partners of MLK, Malcolm X
TV // 1 day ago
Jayme Lawson: 'Genius' shows wives as equal partners of MLK, Malcolm X
NEW YORK, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jayme Lawson told UPI it was immediately clear when she read the scripts that "Genius: MLK/X" would also spotlight the contributions of Betty Shabazz and Coretta Scott King.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Malcolm McDowell: 'Critch' role 'one of the most enjoyable' of career
Malcolm McDowell: 'Critch' role 'one of the most enjoyable' of career
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement