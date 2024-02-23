'Wonka' coming to Max in March

1 of 3 | Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in "Wonka." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wonka is coming to Max in March. Max said in a press release Friday that the film will start streaming on its service March 8. Advertisement

Wonka is a musical fantasy film that tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character from the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The movie follows a young Willy Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet, "as he becomes the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker."

Quiet up and listen down. #WonkaMovie will be available to stream March 8 exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/kVtAS4qrTt— Max (@StreamOnMax) February 23, 2024

Wonka is written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King and directed by King.

Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant also star.

Wonka opened in theaters in December and was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Film Awards.