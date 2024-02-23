Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 23, 2024 / 10:51 AM

'Wonka' coming to Max in March

By Annie Martin
Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in "Wonka." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka in "Wonka." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wonka is coming to Max in March.

Max said in a press release Friday that the film will start streaming on its service March 8.

Advertisement

Wonka is a musical fantasy film that tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, a character from the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The movie follows a young Willy Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet, "as he becomes the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker."

Wonka is written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King and directed by King.

Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant also star.

Wonka opened in theaters in December and was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Film Awards.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Spaceman' showcases Adam Sandler's gravity
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'Spaceman' showcases Adam Sandler's gravity
LOS ANGELES,Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Spaceman," in theaters Friday, is another effective dramatic turn from Adam Sandler as an astronaut faced with his own shortcomings.
Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'
Movies // 1 day ago
Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer and Will Forte have signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy movie, "Kinda Pregnant."
'Daddio' teaser: Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn connect during cab ride
Movies // 1 day ago
'Daddio' teaser: Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn connect during cab ride
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Daddio," a new film directed by Christy Hall and starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, is coming to theaters.
'Borderlands' trailer: Cate Blanchett and crew go treasure hunting
Movies // 1 day ago
'Borderlands' trailer: Cate Blanchett and crew go treasure hunting
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Borderlands," a new film based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in August.
Movie review: 'Dune: Part Two' maintains high sci-fi standards
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Dune: Part Two' maintains high sci-fi standards
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Dune: Part Two," in theaters March 1, maintains the standards set by the first film and introduces exciting new characters.
Oscar-nominated 'Zone of Interest' available on VOD Tuesday
Movies // 2 days ago
Oscar-nominated 'Zone of Interest' available on VOD Tuesday
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A24 announced Tuesday that "The Zone of Interest" is now available on video-on-demand, ahead of its competition at the Oscars.
'Aquaman 2' to stream Feb. 27 on Max
Movies // 2 days ago
'Aquaman 2' to stream Feb. 27 on Max
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Max announced the Feb. 27 streaming premiere of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on Tuesday.
'Irish Wish' trailer: Lindsay Lohan becomes bride-to-be in Netflix rom-com
Movies // 2 days ago
'Irish Wish' trailer: Lindsay Lohan becomes bride-to-be in Netflix rom-com
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "Irish Wish," a romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Ed Speelers, is coming to Netflix.
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Movies // 2 days ago
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
NEW YORK, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson told UPi he wanted to play a struggling single dad in "Ordinary Angels" because he was so unlike the heroes he has played in "Reacher," "Titans" and "Smallville."
'Borderlands' movie cast assembles in first-look photo
Movies // 2 days ago
'Borderlands' movie cast assembles in first-look photo
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis star in "Borderlands," a new movie based on the video game series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
Malcolm McDowell: 'Critch' role 'one of the most enjoyable' of career
Malcolm McDowell: 'Critch' role 'one of the most enjoyable' of career
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement