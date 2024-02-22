1 of 3 | Meryl Streep will reunite with "The Devil Wears Prada" co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt at the SAG Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will feature a Devil Wears Prada reunion. The Screen Actors Guild announced in a press release Thursday that The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will present an award at the 30th annual SAG Awards. Advertisement

The reunion comes nearly 18 years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, which opened in theaters in June 2006. The film is based on the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name.

Streep played fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, with Hathaway as Miranda's new co-assistant Andy Sachs and Blunt as Miranda's veteran assistant Emily Charlton.

Don't be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants a Devil Wears Prada reunion... Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt will reunite LIVE to present at the 30th Annual SAG Awards! February 24 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/BdzV4M2HDt— Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2024

The SAG Awards will take place Sunday at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

Idris Elba will open the ceremony, with Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish, Robert Downey Jr., America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, Margot Robbie and other stars to also present awards.

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci and other cast members previously came together in 2021 to celebrate The Devil Wears Prada's 15th anniversary.

Hathaway marked the film's 10th anniversary in 2016, writing on social media, "What else can I say about the movie that changed my life? Thank you The Devil Wears Prada and happy 10 year anniversary!!"