March 26, 2024 / 11:19 AM

'You' star Penn Badgley begins production on final season

By Annie Martin

March 26 (UPI) -- Production is underway on You Season 5.

Netflix announced Monday that filming has started on the show's fifth and final season.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of series star Penn Badgley on set in the streets of New York City.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a serial killer who develops extreme obsessions with the women he falls in love with.

Season 4 ended with Joe returning to New York City after a murder spree in London.

The series was renewed for a fifth and final season in March 2023.

"You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season after season," Netflix VP of scripted series Peter Friedlander said at the time. "We're excited -- and a bit terrified -- to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.

