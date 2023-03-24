Trending
March 24, 2023 / 11:54 AM

'You' renewed for fifth and final season at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." Photo courtesy of Netflix
March 24 (UPI) -- You will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Friday that it renewed the psychological thriller series for Season 5.

"Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter. You will return for a fifth and final season in 2024!" Netflix tweeted.

You executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will replace Sera Gamble as showrunner in the final season. Gamble originally developed the show with Greg Berlanti and served as showrunner for the first four seasons.

"As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros. and Netflix," Gamble said in a statement. "Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

The series was originally to air on Lifetime and premiered on Netflix in 2018.

"You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season after season," Netflix VP of scripted series Peter Friedlander said. "We're excited -- and a bit terrified -- to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending."

You Season 4 was split into two parts, with Part 1 released in February and Part 2 released March 9.

