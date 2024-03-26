Trending
March 26, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Shakira performed her song "Puntería" and discussed her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 3 | Shakira performed her song "Puntería" and discussed her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Shakira took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 47-year-old singer performed her song "Puntería" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Shakira released a single and music video for "Puntería," a collaboration with rapper Cardi B, last week. The music video shows Shakira get close to Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount.

"Puntería" appears on Shakira's album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, also released last week.

On The Tonight Show, Shakira discussed how the sapphire, emerald, ruby and diamond covers she released for the album were inspired by the resilience she found following her split from Gerard Piqué and other challenges.

"When I was creating each one of the 16 tracks in this album, I was raw. I was dealing with a lot of stuff," the star said. "And I was writing, I felt at times, with a knife between my teeth. You know, I was picking up the pieces of myself from the floor."

"I was trying to rebuild myself, and music was the glue," she added. "But it felt like it was an alchemical process in which I was transforming pain and anger and frustration into creativity and productivity and strength and resilience. The resilience of a diamond."

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran marks Shakira's first album in nearly seven years. The title translates to "women no longer cry."

